Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.770-0.930 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.77-$0.93 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

