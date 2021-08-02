iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.