Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £751.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

In other news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

