IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.53 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.69.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

