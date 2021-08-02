IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.53 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.69.
In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.