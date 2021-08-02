IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 23,762 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.05. 42,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.