IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,769 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.23. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

