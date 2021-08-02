IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 38,678 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.89. 68,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

