IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.32. 111,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. The stock has a market cap of $205.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

