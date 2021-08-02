IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

INFO stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $117.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

