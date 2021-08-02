Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.67. 1,558,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $182.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

