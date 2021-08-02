Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.75 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.87.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

