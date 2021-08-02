Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

