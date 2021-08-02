imbrex (REX) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $72,332.82 and $126.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00808706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091483 BTC.

imbrex is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

