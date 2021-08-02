IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070 at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

LON IMI traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,732 ($22.63). 579,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,079. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

