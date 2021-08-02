IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY remained flat at $$47.10 on Monday. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.