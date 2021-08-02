IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Bought by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IMV were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 15,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,442. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

