Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given New GBX 910 Price Target at Barclays

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

INCH traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 865.50 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 326,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.34. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,619,783 over the last 90 days.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

