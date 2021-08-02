Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IBCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.