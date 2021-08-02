Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

IBCP stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

