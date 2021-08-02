INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%.

INDT opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.54. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDT shares. started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

