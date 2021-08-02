Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.