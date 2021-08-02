Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,375,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

