InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.45 million.InMode also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.67. 8,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.