Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Inogen has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.