Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inovalon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

