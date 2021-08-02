Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

