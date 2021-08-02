Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39. Inseego has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

