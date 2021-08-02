Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells $68,945.18 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

