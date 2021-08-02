Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,543,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HZNP opened at $100.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

