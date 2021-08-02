Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Sells $11,621,591.10 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

