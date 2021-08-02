Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $108.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

