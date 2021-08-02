Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 2,945 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,252,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,734. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

