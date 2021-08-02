Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

