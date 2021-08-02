Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 178,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

