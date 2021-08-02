Insight Folios Inc Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.22. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

