Insight Folios Inc Takes $251,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.74. 26,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $210.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.