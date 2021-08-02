Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 212,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.