Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,207 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.56. 53,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $228.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

