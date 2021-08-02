Insured Finance Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $379,681.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00102949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,710.05 or 0.99757562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,847,149 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

