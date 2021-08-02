Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$197.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

