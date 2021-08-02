Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$212.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFCZF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.50.

IFCZF stock opened at $136.22 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.