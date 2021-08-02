Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$212.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFCZF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.50.

IFCZF stock opened at $136.22 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

