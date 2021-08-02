Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$197.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.14.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

