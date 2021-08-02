Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.14

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 1375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

