Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Intel stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 186,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 144,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

