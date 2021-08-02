Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.73. 32,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,489. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,619.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

