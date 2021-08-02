Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

