Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
