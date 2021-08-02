Intellicheck, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

IDN stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

