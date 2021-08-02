Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 287.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

