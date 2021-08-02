InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

IDCC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. 203,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

