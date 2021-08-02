Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,260 at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,194 ($28.66). 261,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,166.26. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.